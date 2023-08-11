16 Projects Totaling $7.3 Million Recommended for Appalachian Regional Commission Funding

RICHMOND, VA – August 11, 2023 –— Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he is recommending 16 projects (see list below) for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), totaling $7.3 million in grants. Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

Established in 1965, the goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic parity reflective of the nation’s overall economic growth. The Virginia ARC region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC grants are aimed at supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, all while preserving their character.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to develop strategic projects, which are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor, to be recommended to the federal commission for approval.

