COMING UP: Pro-Art Presents 11th Annual Symphony by the Lake at UVA Wise

Wise, VA –Take a journey “From the Alps to the Appalachians” as Swiss-born, North Carolina-based Kruger Brothers join Symphony of the Mountains for the legendary 11th annual Symphony by the Lake at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday, July 22nd ! Come equipped for a beautiful summer evening under the stars with your favorite companions, snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. The concert kicks off at 8:15 p.m. and is free and open to all.

The Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity and ability to infuse classical music into folk has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. In their ever-expanding body of work, the trio (pictured above) personifies the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated and delightfully fresh.

Banjoist Jens Kruger began playing folk music at an early age and was particularly inspired by Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe and other progenitors of country, bluegrass and folk. Jens is a member of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music. Over the course of his career, lead vocalist and guitarist Uwe Kruger has developed range and versatility – instrumentally and stylistically. Watching and listening to Uwe’s unique style, a blend of flatpicking and finger picking, is a fascinating experience. He has been influenced by a diversity of musicians, ranging from Jerry Garcia and Eric Clapton, to Beethoven, Bach and Brahms. One can only imagine the number and variety of musical influences – Broadway, classical, jazz, rhythm and blues – that surrounded bassist Joel Landsberg as he was growing up in New York City. He began his musical career early in life and picked up the bass at the age of 12. Destined to find Uwe and Jens in 1989, Joel moved to Switzerland and began a successful career as a bassist with various country/rock and jazz groups based in Europe. It was during this time that he met Jens and Uwe and developed what would become a deeply rewarding musical alliance and friendship.

Cumulatively, the Kruger Brothers’ style reflects a rich pallet of musical colors. The trio joins the acclaimed Symphony of the Mountains on a musical trip “From the Alps to the Appalachians” on Saturday, July 22nd in this compelling cross-over concert!

Symphony of the Mountains’ commitment to service encompasses the entire region, without regard for state or county boundaries. The orchestra consists of more than 70 professional musicians conducted by Cornelia Laemmli Orth (pictured at left). UVA Wise Associate Professor of Music and local composer Donald Sorah will play trumpet in Saturday’s concert on his home campus. For more information about the symphony and to view upcoming performances, please visit symphonyofthemountains.org.

Pro-Art welcomes everyone to join them for a delightful evening as they kick off their 47th season in service of Southwest Virginia! If you’d like to receive show announcements or a season brochure, please visit proartva.org to subscribe to the organization’s email or mailing list, or call the office at (276) 376-4520. You can find the nonprofit on social media at @proartva.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

This performance is brought to you in part by the Marvin & Marcia Gilliam Foundation. Pro-Art is additionally supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

###

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

