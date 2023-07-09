Local Student is Avid Bowler

THE VIRGINIA STATE YOUTH BOWLING TOURNAMENT was held at Century Lanes in Newport News on June 24 & 24 and July 1 & 2 at Sparetimes Lanes in Hampton, VA. In the tournament, St. Paul resident Darren Williams competed in the 160+ Average Division against 120 other bowlers, coming away with FOURTH PLACE HONORS. He also placed (individually):

—18th of 106 in All Events Handicapped 160+

—38th of 74 in All Events Scratch 160+

—13th of 67 in Scratch Singles 160+

Darren is the son of Brian and Alicia Williams and is a sophomore at Eastside High School. He just completed his 2nd season of Youth League at Interstate Bowl in Bristol, VA.

Congratulations to Darren from the CVT – keep up the good work!

*********

