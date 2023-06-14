St. Paul VA Receives $500 Grant from Keep Virginia Beautiful

The Town of St. Paul has been awarded a $500 Green Grant in Cigarette Litter Prevention as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 13th Annual Green Grants Program.

Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.

With cigarette butts being the number one most littered item in Virginia, the Town of St. Paul wants to reduce the amount of cigarette butts littered on the ground. Although they have multiple cigarette butt receptacles throughout Town, there is a need to place more outside of local downtown businesses and in the park. Funds provided by the Green Grants Program will be used to purchase and install three permanent cigarette butt receptacles.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve the natural and scenic environment. Since 2011, the Green Grants Program has provided $282,000 for 385 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through generous support from Altria, as well as additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

