Crooked Road Rod Run Car Show 2023 – cars, Cars, and more CARS!

All photos by David Gregory

Were you among the hundreds of exhibitors and visitors present at today’s Crooked Road Rod Run Car Show in St. Paul, VA? If not, you missed a real treat. The show area was filled with vehicles both old and new, restored and original – and what variety! As in previous years, D J Benny Mays kept things lively with some old school and new school tunes.

We’ll let the photos tell you the rest of today’s story…

Pictured above and below: Show winners Mrs. and Mrs. Mike Grubb from Abingdon with their red 1954 Ford F100. Congratulations to the Grubbs, and THANK YOU to all of today’s show participants 🙂

