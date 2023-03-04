Where There’s Smoke…

Forest Service to conduct prescribed burn in Wise County VA, and Letcher County, KY, Sunday, March 5 – Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Location: Prescribed burning will take place on approximately 2,500 acres along the Va/Ky state line, west of US-23 and north of the North Fork of Pound Lake. The North Fork Pound burn unit is located 2 miles west/northwest of Pound, Va and 3.2 miles south of Jenkins, Ky. Fire vehicles will be visible in the vicinity.

Date and Time: The Forest Service plans to begin ignitions on March 5, 2023, weather conditions permitting. This prescribed burn will be completed over one to three days. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.

Temporary Closures: The Red Fox Trail and the portion of the Pine Mountain Trail west of US-23 will be temporarily closed during burn operations for public safety. Trail closure signs and trail guards will be posted. For your safety and the safety of firefighters, please follow posted signs and comply with trail closures when they occur.

Smoke: Weather conditions should disperse smoke rapidly, but residents and travelers may see and smell smoke, especially along US-23, US-119 and in low-lying areas in the mornings and evenings. Variable message signs will be posted on US-23 north and US-23 south with current smoke conditions. Depending on wind direction, this prescribed burn may have lingering smoke effects.

Objective: Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape. Prescribed burns also keep the public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

The Forest Service is able to accomplish this work through partnerships with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Ruffed Grouse Society, and The Nature Conservancy. For more information on our prescribed burn program, please contact the Clinch Ranger District at (276) 679-8370, visit the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

