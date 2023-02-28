BARTER PLAYERS Set Sail for the Lyric Theatre in St. Paul, VA — March 10, 2023

St. Paul, VA – For its first performance at the newly renovated Lyric Theater in St. Paul, Pro-Art is excited to present The Barter Players in “My Imaginary Pirate” on Friday, March 10th at 7 p.m. In this play by Catherine Bush, Jesse McCall is having trouble making friends at his new school, but despite that, Jesse isn’t lonely—he’s too busy going on adventures with his imaginary pirate, the Terrible One-Eyed Jack. Jesse and One-Eyed Jack are determined to find buried treasure, but they run into trouble along the way when an outlaw pirate, Red Legs Ricky, steals their treasure map. Bring your kids, friends, and family on this high-seas adventure as Jesse discovers that friendship is the greatest treasure of all.

Tickets are $15 at the door and children and students are free to attend. This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association and Lyric Theater in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

The Barter Players have been acclaimed worldwide as one of the finest theatre troupes for young people anywhere. In the grand tradition of Barter Theatre, one of America’s longest running and most respected theatres, The Barter Players tour with a unique combination of education and entertainment, plus the commitment to bring world-class theatre to young people of all ages and backgrounds. The Barter Players believe the child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre so close you can reach out and touch it.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

###############

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

