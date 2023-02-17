At the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, VA Feb. 24, 2023 — CornMaiz String Band

Nouveau old-time family string band CornMaiz will take the Jettie Baker Center stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24th. The band performs original music as well as traditional, old-time tunes from East Kentucky, and offers unique covers of famous songs. Hailing from four different mountain counties, the band features clawhammer banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, fiddle, and three-part harmonies. Performances also include the exciting traditional Appalachian dance styles of flat-footing and clogging. This performance is brought to you by Pro-Art in conjunction with their 46th season. Tickets are $10 at the door and all children and students are free to attend. Patrons can make reservations at proartva.org.

CornMaiz seeks to present the evolving traditions of Appalachia and provide cultural perspectives and stories from their oft-stereotyped region, while sharing the fun and generous spirit of the genre. While there are many bands from all over performing traditional Appalachian music, CornMaiz believes there is something potent and precious about artists from the region representing their own culture and sharing the stories of where and how they learned the music.

Showcasing the best of Kentucky, CornMaiz is fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Zoey Barett, guitarist and percussionist Arlo Barnette, award-winning singer-songwriter and banjoist Carla Gover, and multi-instrumentalist Yani Vozos. The group has performed at festivals and events throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and at festivals abroad in Mexico, Wales, Ireland, and Serbia.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

###

