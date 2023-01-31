True Sons of Freedom: Black History Month Essay Challenge at Russell Co. Public Library

Russell County Public Library invites essays on African American veterans in their family or community, or the African American military service experience in general. Judges will award certificates to writers of essays for first place and honorable mention in several age divisions. Essays submitted may be included in the Local History files of the Russell County Public Library.

The essay contest theme is the name of the exhibition that will open March 6, 2023 at the Lebanon Library. The exhibition consists of photographs of African American veterans of World War I. A reception March 6, 4-6 pm, at the Lebanon Library, will open the exhibition; essay awards will be given at the reception.

Essay contest rules and guidelines are as follows:

Essays shall be 500 words or less; library staff screen entries on this basis. Essays will be evaluated on the quality of the writing as well as the uniqueness or significance of the woman’s accomplishment Writers need not live or work in Russell County Honorees may be Russell County natives or residents, living or dead All essays submitted may be included in the RCPL Local History Information Files Each essay shall have a cover sheet with: Writer’s Name, Division, Title/Name of Woman honored, and Contact Information of Writer (address/phone/email)





Certificates will be given to the top two essays in each division. The divisions are: Grades 1-4, Grades 9-12, Grades 5-8, and Adult. All essays are judged anonymously; judges are given only the essays and the division in which they are being judged. RCPL makes every effort to select judges with a knowledge and understanding of history, African American studies, and Southwest Virginia. Decisions of the judges are final.

Submit essays to Black History Essay c/o RCPL, POB 247, Lebanon, VA 24266. Or email to kmcbride@russell.lib.va.us, Subject: Black History Essay. You may also find this information on the library’s website at http://www.russell.lib.va.us/ Essays are due February 28, 2023.

Community Calendar

Pokemon! Lebanon Library, February 8, 3:30-5 pm. Stop by and trade cards, play the trading card battle game. Free fun for all! For more information, call 889-8044.

