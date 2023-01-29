Join the fun on “Groundhog Day” 2023 at The Arts Depot

The Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia is holding their most popular event of the year, the 6×6 Sale. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at precisely 6:36 pm, 115 pieces of original artwork will be unveiled, and folks will scramble to find their favorites to purchase for only $36 each.

Artists from around the region donate 6″ x 6″ pieces of original artwork for the event and those pieces are sold as a fundraiser for programming. People return year after year in hopes of getting fine art at a low price from their favorite artists. Several artists donated multiple pieces this year. The Arts Depot would like to thank those artists who support the Depot Artists Association in this manner, and to the patrons who come to this fun event.

Delicious food and drink will be served for free from 5:30 onward. This social event has a warm, winterfest atmosphere to bust those winter blues.

The Arts Depot can be contacted at 276-628-9091,

www.abingdonartsdepot.org, or info@abingdonartsdepot.org.

