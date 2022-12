After two days of hibernating indoors due to the extreme cold, there was a fine turnout at today’s Community Christmas Dinner, a tradition of long standing at SPUMC. The Fellowship Hall was filled with happy faces and much laughter. The food was excellent (as always) and plentiful (as always). For these blessings, we are thankful.

If you attend a local church where a similar event was held today, please send us your photos and we’ll be glad to share them 🙂

YES, THE DESSERTS WERE JUST AS GOOD AS THEY LOOK

THIS BELL IS FROM THE BELFRY OF THE OLD CHURCH BUILDING – A REMINDER OF CHRISTMASES PAST

The SPUMC children who sang for the Christmas Eve communion service and today’s Christmas service.

