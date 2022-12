Christmas Lights Up Our Hearts, Homes, and Our Community!

For our readers who are SWVA expatriates, here are some photos of Christmas lights and decorations around the Old Hometown.

FOURTH AVENUE IS BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED FOR CHRISTMAS

RUSSELL STREET BETWEEN FOURTH AVENUE AND FIFTH AVENUE

THE ST. PAUL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT BUILDING IS HANDSOMELY DECORATED

DECORATIONS ADJACENT TO THE FOURTH AVE. UNDERPASS

MILTON’S SHOPPING CENTER, IN CASTLEWOOD LOOKING SPIFFY!

