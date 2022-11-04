The Legendary National Players Bring TWO Classics to One Weekend

Wise, VA – National Players, America’s longest-running touring theatre company, will perform August Wilson’s “Fences”and William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” in partnership with Pro-Art, the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center, and The University of Virginia’s College at Wise. This historic tour is the first in National Player history to be comprised entirely of African American artists. Tour 73 will perform “Fences” on Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 PM , and “Much Ado About Nothing” on Sunday, November 13th at 3:00 PM . The performances will take place in the Black Box Theater of the Gilliam Center for the Arts at UVA Wise. Tickets are $15 at the door for both performances and all students are free to attend. Patrons are encouraged to make reservations at proartva.org.

For the first time in its history, National Players takes August Wilson’s most acclaimed drama in his Century Cycle Plays to the stage. Troy Maxson was a star in the Negro Baseball League, but he was past his prime by the time Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947. Now in 1950’s Pittsburgh, Troy hauls garbage to provide for his family. When his son Cory wants to play football, Troy worries the same barriers he faced will crush Cory’s dreams, and he’ll crush them first before anyone else does. But Troy’s own mistakes and regrets may be as big a threat to his family’s security as the racism that limited his opportunities. As the past closes in, Troy finds the walls he’s built for protection crumbling.

The Tour 73 production of “Fences” is directed by Craig Wallace. The play contains strong language and mature themes; parents are encouraged to use discretion in bringing children to the production.

​In the National Players production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by Jason King Jones, war has ended and soldiers return home to forget their sorrows. It looks like love is in the air—except between Beatrice and Benedick, who are determined not to fall in love and get married—even as they can’t help engaging in daily verbal sparring matches with one another. Their friends Hero and Claudio, along with others, conspire to set them up whether they like it or not. However, ill intentions may threaten to break up more than one couple in this play. Tricks, mistaken identity, and a clueless night watchman are on the horizon in this “will they/won’t they” comedy that features one of Shakespeare’s wittiest couples.

Established in 1949 and based at Olney Theatre Center since 1952, National Players was founded on the principle of prioritizing areas with limited access to theatre. Celebrating its 73rd season, National Players is a unique ensemble bringing innovative theater to communities large and small across the United States. National Players is an entirely self-contained and self-sustaining tour: the ensemble members who act in the plays also serve as the tour’s stagehands, electricians, truck drivers, wardrobe crew, and much more. It is an ensemble of true “theatre-makers” in the fullest sense of the word. Learn more at nationalplayers.org.

Pro-Art season tickets are on sale now at proartva.org. Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2022-2023 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520. You can view Pro-Art’s 2022-2023 schedule of events on their website at proartva.org.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

