Pastor’s Corner – November 4, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

November is a time when we set aside a day of Thanksgiving for our many blessings. But often we rush through this month without giving much thought to what we are thankful for. After all, the holiday season has begun and Christmas is coming and there is so much to do! Planning and preparing of not only a Thanksgiving meal but also a Christmas meal. Buying presents, decorating, planning and attending parties, church and social events, and Christmas programs. So much to do and think about. It’s exhausting!

For the next couple of weeks I just want to take time to be thankful every day for at least one thing that God has blessed me with. Sure, things aren’t perfect. We’ve dealt with health issues, lost family members and friends this year. We’ve been through some rough patches. Things didn’t always turn out the way we planned, but through it all, God has been faithful. He is as close as a prayer. He walks with us everyday. He weeps when we weep and give us moments of joy to carry us through. Today I am thankful for God’s presence in my life.

What about you? What are you thankful for?

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

