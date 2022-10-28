Photography Exhibit at The Arts Depot, Abingdon – Ends Nov. 5th

Highlands Camera Club Announces Winners of 18th Annual Photography Exhibit

Since he was a teenager, Mark Roberts has had a passion for landscape and wildlife photography. He used his interest in photography to capture crime scenes as a crime scene specialist at the Town of DeWitt Police Department in New York. Roberts won the Overall Best in Show with his photograph “Spirit Island” in the club’s annual photography exhibit “Capturing the Moment,” hosted by The Arts Depot in Abingdon. Mark fell in love with Appalachia on his first trip to the area in 2009. Soon after, he moved to Piney Flats, TN where he explores the wonders of the Appalachian landscape.

Other awards in the exhibit are:

Black and White Photography

1st Place, Chapel Rock by Terri Campbell

2nd Place, Glade Spring Mill by Mark Roberts

3rd Place, Peek a Moo by Pam Conley

Color Photography

1st Place, Curious Dog by Frank Renault

2nd Place, (Tie) Symphony in Light by Terri Campbell and English Falls by Mark Roberts

3rd Place, Spirit Island by Mark Roberts

Honorable Mentions

Serenity by Tina Graham

Bluebird on a Wire by Mary Sullivan

Wilson Creek & the Tanawha Trail Bridge by Terri Campbell

The exhibit at The Arts Depot continues through November 5. The Arts Depot is open Wed – Sat from 10 – 4 and by appointment. Also coming up at The Arts Depot on November 5 is a free concert by Hominy & Haggis, (2:00) and a pop-up pottery sale by Rick Morgan (10 – 4).

The Highlands Camera Club (HCC) was founded in 2005 in Abingdon, VA for the enjoyment of all photographers, from amateur to professional. The Club welcomes new members, families, and visitors of all ages and levels of experience to their meetings and field trips. The HCC meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Library in Abingdon, VA.

