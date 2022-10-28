J. Fred Matthews Mem. Library’s “Trick or Treatrers” Enliven St. Paul

On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, a contingent of junior goblins, superheroes, and princesses (and their escorts) made their way through the downtown area of St. Paul where they visited local businesses. Thus, a tradition of long-standing returned, and it was a fun event for all.

In the pictures that follow I am (for those of you who haven’t met me) the old, fat goblin in the red sweater. I’m happy to say that the junior goblins were some of the most polite trick or treaters I’ve met. They are our Citizens of Tomorrow, and our wish is that all the Halloweens of their lives may be as happy and peaceful as this one.

