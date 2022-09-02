Virginia ABC Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue

More than $622 million contributed to the commonwealth

RICHMOND – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) released its unaudited draft financial results for fiscal year (FY) 2022 to the Virginia Department of Accounts and the Auditor of Public Accounts showing gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million over FY 2021. ABC revenues include the sale of distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers and the collection of license fees and other miscellaneous revenues which include a one-time net gain on the sale of ABC’s former central office and warehouse facilities in Richmond.



Each year, per the Code of Virginia, Virginia ABC remits earnings to the commonwealth for designated state programs and services. For FY 2022, ABC contributed a total of $622.8 million, an increase of $6.4 million over the previous year. This reflects $243.6 million in profits from retail sales, $294.8 million in taxes (retail) and $84.4 million collected in wine and beer taxes.



During FY 2022, ABC store sales increased 3.1%, from $1.3 billion in FY 2021 to $1.4 billion in FY 2022. This growth was driven by sales to licensees, with sales to retail customers declining by 2.4%. Sunday sales declined for the first time since being authorized in FY 2015, from $104.9 million in FY 2021 to $98.9 million in FY 2022 but was 24.5% higher than pre-pandemic Sunday sales of $79.4 million in FY 2019. Commercial property owners and contractors impacted by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions put a damper on ABC’s FY 2022 plans to increase their retail footprint across the commonwealth, resulting in two new stores generating $3.7 million in sales. ABC also oversaw six store expansions/remodels and 10 store relocations to growing market areas, enhancing customer service and accessibility.



According to FY 2022 sales, the top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores were:

Tito’s Handmade – domestic vodka Hennessy VS – cognac/Armagnac Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black – Tennessee whiskey Patron Silver – tequila Jim Beam – straight bourbon

Suppliers and Virginia ABC continued to be impacted by supply chain issues in FY 2022 and worked mightily to fully meet the ongoing increased consumer demand level. Greater demand for aged products quickly depleted inventories manufactured years ahead of the pandemic with no ready supply to supplement inventories. Packaging issues, workforce availability, ingredient shortages and shipping bottlenecks are just a few of the challenges that presented additional pressures on performance throughout the supply chain, from manufacturer to retailer.

