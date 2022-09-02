Gov. Youngkin Signs Executive Directive to Address Teacher Shortages; Launches “Bridging the Gap Initiative”

RICHMOND, VA – On Sept. 1st., Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signs Executive Directive Three on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Colonial Forge High School. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

By virtue of the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby issue this Executive Directive to address the Commonwealth’s teacher shortages by removing obstacles that prevent qualified individuals from filling critical vacancies.

Importance of the Initiative:

Consistent with national trends, Virginia is seeing teacher shortages. There are few professionals who are more dedicated and hardworking than teachers. Educating Virginia’s children requires a strong teacher pipeline and workforce. Recruiting, growing, and retaining high-quality teachers is crucial to ensuring a best-in-class education for our students. One of my Administration’s top priorities is to ensure we provide a great teacher for every classroom in every school in Virginia.

The widening achievement gaps in the latest results from our Standards of Learning state

assessments demand action. Our children are still recovering from devastating learning loss and

other effects of school shutdowns. We must pursue a comprehensive approach to supporting

teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

Directive:

Accordingly, pursuant to the authority vested in me as the Chief Executive Officer of the

Commonwealth, and pursuant to Article V of the Constitution of Virginia and the laws of the

Commonwealth, I hereby direct my administration to take the following actions to address the

current teacher shortage:

The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall use all discretion within law to issue

teaching and renewal licenses, including to teachers licensed in another state and retired

teachers whose licenses may have lapsed. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall coordinate with the Virginia Retirement

System to ensure that all vacant K-12 teaching positions are classified to allow retired

teachers to fill them. The Secretary of Education shall collaborate with the Superintendent of Public

Instruction, the Secretary of Finance, the Secretary of Labor, and the Commissioner of

the Department of Labor and Industry to develop additional legislative proposals to

reduce red tape associated with teacher licensure, while ensuring high standards, in order

to recruit more out of state teachers, retired teachers, career switchers, military veterans

and other professionals with much to offer students. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall target teacher recruitment and retention

efforts to the communities and subject areas most in need by:

(a) targeting discretionary grants for teacher recruitment and retention bonuses to

school divisions with the highest and most persistent teacher vacancy rates;

(b) coordinating teacher recruitment and retention dollars to maximize teacher

benefits;

(c) targeting recruitment incentives toward existing, previously filled positions, rather

than those newly established through the federal government’s COVID-19 relief

funds which expire in 2024; The Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Commissioner of the Department of

Labor and Industry shall establish a registered teacher occupation apprenticeship program

with school divisions and educator preparation providers to train and license new

teachers, including paraprofessional educators. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall issue a statewide model policy to establish

childcare specialist apprenticeship opportunities for high school students. The Secretary of Education shall develop policies, including any potential legislation, to

support childcare operating inside of schools to benefit both teachers and local families. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall ensure that all teachers who are eligible are

fully informed of their opportunity to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program, a

public-private parent choice program that serves as a national model for early childhood

education and care, as well as other child care opportunities. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall expand and improve the annual survey of

school divisions to identify critical, unfilled teaching positions, emphasizing those needed

to meet the Standards of Quality. The Superintendent of Public Instruction shall develop

and annually administer a qualitative survey for all returning teachers to identify what is

working, as well as all exiting teachers to identify the main causes of teachers

transitioning jobs or leaving the profession.

Effective Date:

This Executive Directive shall be effective upon its signing and shall remain in force and effect unless amended or rescinded by further executive order or directive. Given under my hand and under the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia this 1st day of September 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

