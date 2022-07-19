New Summer Releases Celebrate Virginia, Diversity of Spirits

RICHMOND, VA 07-19-2022 – The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has added 31 new products celebrating Virginia and wondrous cultures all around the world to its store shelves.



Among the new items are several Virginia-made products, including Belle Isle’s seasonally perfect Blackberry Vanilla and Yuzu Ginger moonshines. Discover the secrets of Virginia Beach’s Tarnished Truth – a distillery founded five years ago in the historic Cavalier Hotel that hosted the likes of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and seven U.S. Presidents – with the aptly-named Discretion, a wheated bourbon inspired by the hotel’s incredibly rich, story-filled history.



From beyond the commonwealth, customers can get a kick out of Howler Head Banana Bourbon, the official flavored whiskey partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship that pairs Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with natural banana flavors; relish the golden honey-colored Brough Brothers Bourbon from the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky; or try two flavor-bursting cocktails – Peach Clementine Lemonade Iced Tea and the honey-touched Queen Bees Knees – from female-owned Tenth Ward Distilling Company in Maryland.



In addition to this summer’s strong lineup of homegrown products, customers can enjoy an eclectic selection of unique international spirits.

Collect the newest jewel from India’s Rampur Distillery, the Double Cask.

Indulge in Kamiki Blended Japanese Whisky, a blend of Japanese malt whiskies that is aged a second time in Japanese cedar casks and comes from Kamiki, whose production is protected and blessed by priests from the Ōmiwa Shrine in Japan.

Embrace the Añejo, a dark amber spirit with bright golden, coppery tones and notes of sweet, nutty, woody and vanilla flavors, from 11th-generation tequila maker Maestro Dobel.

Explore the curious mind of P.J. Rigney through his creation, the Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus, an eccentric selection that blends slow-distilled gin with over a dozen botanicals and gunpowder tea and originates from the edge of a lake in the small Irish town of Drumshanbo.

“The 31 new products this summer truly highlight the diverse world of distilled spirits,” said CEO Travis Hill. “From the rural reaches of Ireland to the tradition-rich region of Oaxaca, Mexico, to spirits producers right here in Virginia, we will continue to bring the best products in the world to Virginia consumers.”



Customers are encouraged to check ahead to make sure that these new products are available at their local stores. A list of all new products and where to buy them can be found in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog and in the quarterly Spirited Virginia magazine, which is available online and can also be picked up for free in any one of ABC’s 395 stores across the commonwealth.



ABC’s website also offers a bevy of cocktail recipes, including these summer flavors, that can help customers maximize responsible enjoyment of both new products and longtime favorites.

