Damage Assessment Underway in Buchanan County by the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management

Buchanan County – On behalf of Buchanan County, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) with many other agencies are continuing the recovery and cleanup efforts following flash flooding that began on Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office began getting reports of flash flooding around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night (July 12, 2022) as the storm dumped several inches of rain in a very short period of time. The calls quickly picked up with reports of downed trees, flooded roads, and flooded residences across various regions of the county. The most impacted communities were Whitewood and Pilgrims Knob, due to the Dismal Creek overflowing its banks.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police will continue to patrol the area impacted regularly.

Damage Assessment

Today, damage assessment teams from VDEM were out in the impacted area evaluating structures. As of 4:00 p.m. today, crews were approximately seventy-percent complete. So far the damages include:

Type of Damage Residential Commercial Destroyed 22 3 Major 32 7 Minor 22 2 Affected 23 3 Total 99 15

Crews will continue throughout the weekend to complete the damage assessments.

Debris Management

Residents that were impacted by the flooding and have debris on their property can have it removed by the county. Push all debris to the edge of your property by the road and the county will dispose of it. Please be patient during this process.

For more information on how to clean up following a flood, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8ktzrx

Assistance Center at Twin Valley Elementary Middle School

The Assistance Center will provide water, snacks, tetanus shots, and access to showers. It is also a place to cool off in an air conditioned facility and charge any electronic devices such as cell phones or tablets. It is being staffed 24 hours and can be reached by calling (276) 498-4537.

The American Red Cross will begin serving hot meals on Saturday, July 16, at the Assistance Center. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5:00 pm.

