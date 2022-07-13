Pro-Art Presents 11th Annual Symphony by the Lake at UVA Wise

Wise, VA – The Pro-Art Association’s 11th annual Symphony by the Lake Concert in partnership with The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is set for Saturday, July 23rd. Everyone is welcome to gather at sunset on the lawn by the lake at UVA Wise for “80 Years of Movie Music” from the Symphony of the Mountains. The concert will round out Pro-Art’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series and is free and open to the public.

Bring your family and friends, a picnic, blankets or lawn chairs, and enjoy fabulous film scores from eight decades of movie magic! The symphony will regale the audience with favorites from “Star Wars”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “West Side Story”, “The Sound of Music”, and many more. Patriotic selections will honor active military and veterans. Virtuoso trumpeter Chris Coletti, former Canadian Brass, joins the orchestra as a featured soloist. Pro-Art invites everyone to join them for an enchanting evening under the stars.

The Pro-Art Association is set to announce their 46th season! If you’d like to receive show announcements or a season brochure, please visit proartva.org to subscribe to the organization’s email or mailing list, or call the office at 276-376-4520.

Cornelia Laemmli Orth — Photo by Mike Still

Symphony of the Mountains’ commitment to service encompasses the entire region, without regard for state or county boundaries. The orchestra consists of more than 70 professional musicians conducted by Cornelia Laemmli Orth. For more information about the symphony and to see a list of upcoming performances, please visit symphonyofthemountains.org

Symphony of the Mounts — Photo by Mike Still

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Mountain Empire Community College. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

