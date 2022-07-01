On the road with the Health Wagon…

Impacting Lives in the Mountains of Appalachia

Move Mountains Medical Mission Innovative Readiness Training Event – August 15-24, 2022

From the Health Wagon: Dr. Teresa Tyson DNP, Sheila Collins, Amira Perrigan, and Dr. Paula Hill-Collins DNP are pictured with the service men and women who will be delivering care in August.

Appalachian Care 2022

Our nation’s best – service men and women from all branches of the military have been preparing for their 3rd Innovative Readiness Training Program. They will provide FREE dental, eye, medical, diagnostic, and veterinarian services!

Patient care days will be August 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Call 276-328-8850 for appointments!

Volunteers are also needed !

