Governor Glenn Youngkin Recommends 18 Projects for Appalachian Regional Commission Funding, Totaling $8.6 million

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he is recommending 18 projects for funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), totaling $8.6 million in grants. Virginia’s Appalachian region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

LIST OF RECOMMENDED PROJECTS

Southern Gap Amphitheater

$700,000

Sunset Holler, Inc.

This project will support Buchanan County and the surrounding region’s tourism and economic development efforts through the construction of a commercial-grade amphitheater built to host 4,000 guests.

Buena Vista Innovation Center

$700,000

The Advancement Foundation

This project includes the renovation of a vacant 37,000-square-foot manufacturing building to launch a new business incubator, as well as provide one-on-one job training. Renovations include a commercial kitchen, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bathrooms needed for public access to classrooms, community facilities and manufacturing space.

Carroll County Broadband

$582,469

Carroll County

This project will extend eight miles of fiber from the city of Galax to Pipers Gap to connect over 400 unserved households. This project will provide match funds for the county’s 2023 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) application.

Ocoonita-Miller Smyth Chapel Interconnect Project

$542,003

Lee County

This interconnected water project will combine two separate water systems, accommodating future increases in capacity and allowing for the expansion of the Lee County Public Service Authority. The project will involve the installation of 4,600 linear feet of 8-inch water line, one electronic flow control valve and related appurtenances to connect components of the two water systems.

Upper Cliff Mountain Water Project – Phase 2

$525,000

Scott County

This project is the second phase of a larger water project bringing new water service to the currently unserved Cliff Mountain Way area of Scott County, improving the quality of life to 20 new residential households. The project includes the installation of 8,820 linear feet of 4-inch water line, 6,020 linear feet of 2-inch water line and 2,000 linear feet of ¾-inch water line, as well as all related appurtenances.

Bear Creek Water Line Replacement Project

$473,170

Wise County

The Bear Creek Water Line Replacement project will provide safe, reliable public water service to 11 previously unserved households. The project includes the installation of 5,150 linear feet of new water distribution and service lines in the Bear Creek community.

Low Gap Phase 2 Water Line Replacement Project

$429,600

Dickenson County

The Low Gap water project is part of the larger Backbone Ridge Phase IV Water Line Replacement Project and consists of the replacement of approximately 7,600 linear feet of 6-inch water line and 800 linear feet of ¾-inch service line, as well as related appurtenances. The project will provide improved service to approximately 12 customers while also correcting poor water accountability in the old water lines.

The Virtual Get Schooled Field Trip Program

$249,400

Center in the Square

This project will offer students in the Blue Ridge Public School System unique learning opportunities through a virtual field trip program featuring 40 SOL-compliant videos that showcase different parts of the region. The program will create a collaborative and engaging field trip experience while supporting regional tourism and protecting natural assets.

Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (SRRA) Economic Impact and Business/Strategic Plan

$100,000

Southwest Regional Recreation Authority

The Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (SRRA) will create a long-term vision for the organization, including an economic impact study, a business plan, a marketing plan and a strategic plan. SRRA will use the products from this project to drive future ARC implementation projects.

Wise County Circuit Court Workforce Development and Training Program

$100,000

Wise County Circuit Court

This project will offer workforce development, training and paid internship opportunities to 24 regional high school graduates to create smart land record abstraction for property in Wise County. Businesses committed to providing internship positions include local banking institutions, law firms and real estate companies.

Saltville Library 2024 and Beyond: Planning for a New Saltville Community Services and Connections Complex

$80,000

Smyth County

This project will allow Smyth County to analyze spatial needs for a new and expanded Saltville Library, including cost estimates and a recommended location for the improved facility design.

The Lincoln Theatre Technology and Film Project

$69,025

The Lincoln Theatre Inc.

This project will digitally expand the Lincoln Theater by providing digital shows, and screening films and movies. This project will create 3.5 full-time equivalent positions, as well as include additional training opportunities for part-time staff and regional students to obtain full-time employment in technology, digital media and/or film.

Planning Expansion of the Floyd Innovation Center 2022

$22,000

Economic Development Authority of Floyd County

This project will support the expansion of the Floyd Innovation Center by providing cost-estimates and an assessment of additional spacing needs, allowing the existing businesses in the center to grow and provide additional jobs and training opportunities for the region.

