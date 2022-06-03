Pastor’s Corner – June 3, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

June is here and one thing I love about June are the fireflies. When my children were growing up we lived in a rented farmhouse with a hay field on the other side of the driveway. On those warm June nights before the first cutting of the hay, we would sit on the front steps as the sun set and wait. As darkness fell thousands of fireflies would light up the field. It was as if they were dancing to an orchestra that only they could hear. I was enthralled every time I watched them and so sad when the time came to cut the hay and end the nightly dance in that field.

Isn’t it amazing how intricately God has fashioned His creation? Not only am I fascinated with the light show fireflies put on during their mating season, I am fascinated by all the ways creation reflects God’s glory. From the tiniest insects to the stars in the sky – all of it reflects the glory of God! For thousands of years colorful fish, even fish that light up like fireflies, swam in the depths of the ocean yet mankind could not see them. They were created for God’s own pleasure.

In Revelation 4:11 (KJV) we read: “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.”

Everything was created for God’s pleasure. You and I were created for God’s pleasure. I have a hard time grasping that thought because I live with myself and I know I’m not always a source of pleasure to those around me, much less God! My husband and children probably love me more than anyone else in the world does, but they have been known to walk away from my presence when I’m not so pleasurable to be around! But God doesn’t.

God created us for His pleasure and yet even when we are at our worst He never walks away. He never gives up on us. He is still there coaxing us by His Holy Spirit to be and grow into the person, the image-bearer, He created us to be!

Like the fireflies in June and the glow-in-the dark fish in the depths of the sea, we were created to shine a light – the light of Jesus – into the darkness. Scripture tells us that God is light and as “image-bearers” we can shine His light into the lives of those around us (even when we are not at our best).

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden; nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” (Matt. 5:14-16)

We bring the most pleasure to God when we are doing what we were created to do – shine that light brightly by loving one another as Christ has loved us.

May we all find a way to shine God’s light today knowing that our God is both pleased and glorified when we do.

Grace and peace.

Pastor Pam

