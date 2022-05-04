Pastor Jessie “Jake” Jones 1934-2022

Pastor Jessie “Jake” Jones touched many lives during his journey here on earth. For years he wrote a popular column for the Clinch Valley Times entitled, “Topics of Truth.” Today we’re sharing one of those columns with you in his memory.

Pastor Jones will be missed by his family and friends, and we offer our condolences to those left behind to mourn his passing.

Pictured above, Pastor Jessie Jones and The True Gospel Singers in the 1970’s. Pictured below, Jones Auto Sales at Castlewood across hwy 58 from the rock quarry. For years, Pastor Jones was one of the CVT’s advertisers.

