Love Horses? Like to Ride? Want to Learn & Have Fun? Read On…

SoQuili means “Horse” in the Cherokee language.

A young lady asked, “Why can’t people just help us kids learn to ride horses for fun and the love of it, just to be a part of something fun?” So, SoQuili Arena was founded at a kitchen table in Middle Valley by two friends with the undying love of children and horses. Since then, other wonderful Russell County residents have joined the planning committee to make us what we are today.

The Russell County Fair Association has graciously allowed SoQuili Arena to hold practices and events at the Russell County Fair Grounds in Castlewood VA. The Russell County Fair Association is a big part of our little county and has been for 75 years now. It has been home to so many events and holds memories of bringing our community together. We only found it fitting that SoQuili Arena calls the Fair Grounds home as well.

The mission of SoQuili is to teach horsemanship and sportsmanship to kids and young people inside and outside of the ring. We offer a social environment for the community to be a part of. Though focusing on Quarter Horse events such as roping, break away roping, barrel racing and pole bending, we also open the ring to open rides or practices each week to all breeds of horses and their riders. We have a yearly membership fee for the Arena. Membership covers all practices, open rides and the use of roping equipment, new timing equipment, clinics and events. Yearly membership runs from April thru October and is $25 for individuals and $40 per family. You do not have to own a horse to join the Arena.

Starting May 3rd, SoQuili will be holding practices at the Russell County Fair Grounds for members on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. You must be a member of Arena to participate in practices. There will be a $10 fee per horse to members at each practice.

If you would like to become a member, please contact one of the following people:

Beth Hurd 276-202-1146

A.J. Moore 276-971-5282

Michael Moore 276-608-9731.

Philippians 4:13

