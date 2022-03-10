A Letter to the Editor from Monty & Theresa Salyer…

EDITOR’S REPLY:

Monty, we thank you for your support of the Clinch Valley Times and the community projects in which we have been involved. We recognize the honorable manner in which you worked to provide good housing for Wise County citizens during your tenure with the Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Theresa’s years as an educator are a lasting influence in the lives of her former students, wherever they may go – a powerful legacy.

We wish both of you the best in your new community, and hope you will find lasting friendships there. Here’s a memory from the CVT’s archives…

