EDITOR’S REPLY:
Monty, we thank you for your support of the Clinch Valley Times and the community projects in which we have been involved. We recognize the honorable manner in which you worked to provide good housing for Wise County citizens during your tenure with the Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Theresa’s years as an educator are a lasting influence in the lives of her former students, wherever they may go – a powerful legacy.
We wish both of you the best in your new community, and hope you will find lasting friendships there. Here’s a memory from the CVT’s archives…
2 thoughts on “A Letter to the Editor from Monty & Theresa Salyer…”
Happy trails to you both. Live, love, and enjoy this new move and remember always where the journey began.
Monty and Theresa,
Best wishes in the next phase of your lives. Enjoy that grand baby, there’s nothing like them. I didn’t realize you were grandparents, congratulations!!