Pro-Art presents IONA for Two St. Paddy’s Performances

Pennington Gap, VA – IONA’s music is a unique, acoustic weave of the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany (France), the Isle of Man, Asturies and Galicia (Spain), as well as their transplants in America. Blending songs, dance tunes, and aires into a rich and stunning tapestry, their style is outstanding in an arena where these traditions are seldom intertwined. The Pro-Art Association welcomes IONA on Saint Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17th at 7:00 PM at Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap , and to kick off the weekend, Friday, March 18th at 7:00 PM at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood .

DANCER & SINGER, MARSHA SEARLE

Conceived in 1986, IONA was the musical offspring of lead singer, bouzouki, guitar and bodhrán player Barbara Ryan and wind section, Bernard Argent. With fiddler Jim Queen (banjo and vocals as well), percussive dancer and singer Marsha Searle, and Leigh Oben on guitar, bass guitar and double bass, IONA has become the leading Celtic group in the Mid-Atlantic region.

General admission tickets are $10 at the door for both performances, and all children and students are free to attend. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for these performances. Season tickets can be purchased at proartva.org, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520. For the safety of everyone attending, Pro-Art requests patrons to wear a mask for the duration of the performance. These performances are in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

