Pastor’s Corner, Nov. 26, 2021

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church

Lyndon and I want to express our deep gratitude to each one of you for your kindness to us, your faithfulness to God and your church, and for the many ways you reach out beyond the walls of the church to bless others with the love of God. From feeding the community, preparing flood buckets and hygiene kits, collecting Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts, sending Blessing Bears out into ministry, supporting local, national and international missions, to caring and praying for one another, and so much more – you are the hands and feet of Jesus!

We are incredibly blessed to be able to live here and serve St. Paul and Ft. Gibson churches. I pray that God will bless each of you in special ways during the Christmas season and beyond. This song is playing in my mind this morning as I think about my blessings.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

