Forest Service is Hiring… Summer 2022 Seasonal Positions

The USDA Forest Service is now hiring Summer 2022 seasonal jobs in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Temporary positions with the USDA Forest Service are a wonderful way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different careers within the agency. Multiple positions are available in fire, trails, timber, recreation, and wildlife and fisheries.



After completing 24 months of employment as a temporary employee, seasonal employees have opportunities to be rehired and compete for permanent positions. The application period is from November 5-12, 2021 on www.USAJOBS.gov.



We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life, of all abilities, to join our workforce. Apply for our temporary jobs and support nature in sustaining life.



For a complete list of available jobs, visit the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest employment webpage. Apply on USAJOBS.



For more information on the application process, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.

USAJOBS Application ProcessApply on http://www.USAJOBS.gov, November 5-12, 2021 for all fire, natural resources, and administrative jobs. Establish a profile and build or upload a resume at the USAJOBS site.



Be sure to schedule adequate time to complete this process, as it can be lengthy.For assistance, go to: www.USAJOBS.gov/help

For more information, please contact the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests at 540-265-5100, visit our website www.fs.fed.us/r8/gwj, or follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/GWJNF.