SWVA Employment Opportunities from the Richlands Office of the Virginia Employment Commission, Oct. 8, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION—WAGE
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2492895 — P/T Store Driver — Oakwood — DOE
2461549 — Nurse Practitioner (PRN) as needed — Vansant — DOE
2447685 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — DOE
2430073 — OTR Truck Driver— Vansant — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2493715 — Customer Supply Chain Support — Lebanon — DOE
2492996 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2491452 — Relationship Banker — Lebanon — DOE
2490156 — Software Engineer — Lebanon — DOE
2488095 — Field Service Technician — Rosedale — DOE
2488012 — C.N.A Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2487963 — Skilled Track Laborer — Rosedale — DOE
2486181 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE
2463531 — Relationship Banker — Abingdon — DOE
2461999 — Asphalt (HMA) Intern — Castlewood — DOE
2462086 — General, Human Resources — Lebanon — DOE
2461626 — Construction Management Intern — Castlewood — DOE
2449016 — Branch Manager — Honaker — DOE
2448546 — P.C.A. — Lebanon — DOE
2433184 — General Laborer/Flagger — Swords Creek — DOE
2429273 — L.P.N. — Lebanon — DOE
2427346 — P/T Victim Witness Assistance — Lebanon — $11.00 hr
2427456 — TDEC (The Data Entry Clerk) — Lebanon — $10.25 hr
2422026 — P.C.A. — Lebanon — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2495998 — Clerk/Receptionist — Richlands — DOE
2495841 — Licensed Property & Casualty Service Rep — Richlands — DOE
2495388 — P/T Behavior Technician — Tazewell — DOE
2495197 — Radiologic Technician — Bluefield — DOE
2495055 — Commissary Operations Team Member — Pocahontas — DOE
2494563 — Statement/Mail Clerk — Bluefield — DOE
2494561 — Industrial Painter — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2494526 — Accounting Clerk — North Tazewell — $12.00 hr
2493978 — Personal Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2493894 — Financial Assistant — Bluefield — DOE
2493877 — Deposit Operations Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2490111 — L.P.N — Richlands — DOE
2490077 — R.N. House Supervisor PRN — Richlands — DOE
2490028 — Masonry Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $13.00 hr
2487983 — Staff Accountant — Richlands — DOE
2486744 — Painter — Tazewell — DOE
2486764 — Welder — Tazewell — DOE
2486844 — Financial Assistance — Richlands — DOE
2484525 — CDL A — Bluefield — DOE
2460627 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE
2458167 — Equipment Operators, Black Hat — Richlands — DOE
2456477 — Merchandiser — Richlands — $12.00 hr
2452295 — CDL Truck Driver, Local — Richlands — DOE
2452201 — P/T Bus Driver — Tazewell — $75.00 per day
2451926 — Board Cert. Behavioral Analyst, F/T & P/T — Tazewell — DOE
2451776 — Personal Banker — North Tazewell — DOE
2451737 — Personal Banker — Richlands — DOE
2449971 — Mortgage Coordinator — Abingdon — DOE
2446942 — Field Mechanic — Bluefield — DOE
2446938 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2442086 — L. P. N. — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2441405 — Banker 11 — Bluefield — DOE
2439223 — Red Hat Miners — Richlands — DOE
2438896 — Registrar, P/T Patient Access — Richlands — DOE
2436628 — Occupational Therapist PRN Weekends — Richlands — DOE
2436573 — Registered Nurse, Skilled — Richlands — DOE
2436579 — Loan Review Manager — Bluefield — DOE
2435570 — Patient Care Tech. — Richlands — DOE
2435660 — Lead LPN Oncology — Richlands — DOE
2435224 — Physical Therapist PRN — Richlands — DOE
2434380 — Phlebotomist PRN — Richlands — DOE
2434353 — R.N — Richlands — DOE
2434243 — L.P.N. Dr. Santos — Richlands — DOE
2434142 — Office Coordinator PRN Outpatient Rehab — Richlands — DOE
2434102 — R.N. Wound Care Center — Richlands — DOE
2433386 — Medical Office Specialist — Richlands — DOE
2433305 — Reg. Nurse Emergency Services — Richlands — DOE
2433036 — Food Service Worker — Richlands — DOE
2435224 — Physical Therapist PRN Weekends — Richlands — DOE
2434243 — LPN, Dr. Santos — Richlands — DOE
2434102 — Reg. Nurse, Wound Care Center — Richlands — DOE
2432971 — Family Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2428543 — COTA — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2428406 — Driver — Pounding Mill — DOE
2427779 — Mortgage Loan Originator — Bluefield VA — DOE
2427075 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield VA — DOE
2427473 — Care Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2423484 — Activities Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2423423 — Deputy Clerk — Tazewell — DOE
2421842 — PACE RN — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2421647 — Laborer/Pressure Washer — Raven — DOE
2421606 — Shop Worker — Tazewell — $10.00 – $15.00 hr
2421640 — Carpenter/Laborer — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2420692 — Warehouse Associate — North Tazewell — DOE
2420366 — Help Desk Technician 1 — Bluefield — DOE
2419321 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver —Cedar Bluff DOE
2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE
2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – P/T = PART TIME
STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.
**************