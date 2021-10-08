Pastor’s Corner – Oct. 8, 2021

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church

Jesus said: “Come to me, all you who are struggling hard and carrying heavy loads, and I will give you rest. Put on my yoke, and learn from me. I’m gentle and humble. And you will find rest for yourselves.” (Matthew 11:28-29)

Ah! Rest. Don’t we all just want rest? Not just rest for our bodies but rest for our troubled and worried minds and emotions (our souls). We are struggling to keep our heads above water at work, school, home, and everywhere else and it is tiring!

But Jesus offers us rest. Rest from the burdens we place on ourselves and the burdens others place on us. He invites us to come. Not to a creed or doctrine but to the personal Savior Himself. The wonderful thing is he doesn’t turn anyone away who comes trusting in Him. He bids those of us who are struggling, who are worrying, who are bearing loads too heavy to carry, to simply come, and find rest. He invites us to walk with Him, and to learn from Him. He is not anxious or worried because as verse 27 says: “All things have been handed over to me by my Father.” Or as He put it in Matthew 28:18, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.”

Jesus has all authority. Everything is under His authority. Everything that troubles your soul, everything you are worried about, every struggle you face, it is under His authority. And you are invited to come. To come to the One who has all authority. And you will find rest for your soul (mind, will, and emotions).

Today I am thankful that I can take my burdens to the Lord and find rest. Aren’t you?



Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

