Pastor’s Corner

Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ!



I love the change of seasons. Autumn is a favorite time of year for me. After the hot days of summer I welcome the cool nights, warm sweaters, and curling up in a soft blanket with a hot cup of coffee.



This morning as I looked out the window I noticed a tree with bright red leaves that had seemingly changed overnight. It looked rather peculiar because only the leaves on the bottom half of the tree were red while those on the top were still green. Those bright red leaves really stand out and look so beautiful among all the trees that are still green and those with just a few colored leaves. God is certainly an amazing creator.



Like the tree outside my window, God has created us to stand out in a peculiar but beautiful way. We should stand out from the crowd around us, salting our culture with the goodness of God, shining a light so others can see Him in us, and offering them “bread” for their physical hunger, and the Living Bread (Jesus) to satisfy their deepest hunger.



Our outreach ministries provide us with ways to fulfill our calling, and there are many other ways we can do that as well. Perhaps you have an idea for a ministry you’d like to try? God has uniquely gifted each of us to serve. How are you using your gifts to serve God?



“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2:10

May God bless you in abundance as you reach out in love to the people around you!



Pastor Pam