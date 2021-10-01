SWVA Employment Opportunities From the Richlands VEC – Sept. 30, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION—WAGE

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2487963 — Skilled Track Laborer — Vansant — DOE

2461549 — Nurse Practitioner (PRN) as needed — Vansant — DOE

2447685 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — DOE

2442347 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE

2430073 — OTR Truck Driver — Vansant — DOE

2414727 — P/T Store Driver — Grundy — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2461626 — Construction Management Intern — Castlewood — DOE

2488095 — Field Service Technician — Rosedale — DOE

2488012 — C.N.A Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2486778 — Customer Supply Chain Support — Lebanon — DOE

2486181 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE

2486450 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE

2463531 — Relationship Banker — Abingdon — DOE

2461999 — Asphalt (HMA) Intern — Castlewood — DOE

2462086 — General, Human Resources — Lebanon — DOE

2459894 — Delivery Driver — Lebanon — DOE

2449016 — Branch Manager — Honaker — DOE

2448546 — P.C.A. — Lebanon — DOE

2443393 — Heavy Equipment Operator — Castlewood — DOE

2433184 — General Laborer/Flagger — Swords Creek — DOE

2427346 — P/T Victim Witness Assistance — Lebanon — $11.00

2427456 — TDEC (The Data Entry Clerk) — Lebanon — $10.25

2425563 — Accountant — Honaker — DOE

2414255 — Plant Accountant — Lebanon — DOE

2412974 — Registered Medication Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2412941 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2412933 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2487983 — Staff Accountant — Richlands — DOE

2486744 — Painter — Tazewell — DOE

2486764 — Welder — Tazewell — DOE

2486844 — Financial Assistance — Richlands — DOE

2460627 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE

2458167 — Equipment Operators-Black Hat — Richlands — DOE

2456477 — Merchandiser — Richlands — $12.00 hr

2452295 — CDL Truck Driver, Local — Richlands — DOE

2452201 — P/T Bus Driver — Tazewell — $75.00 per day

2451926 — F/T & PT Board Cert. Behavioral Analyst — Tazewell — DOE

2451776 — Personal Banker — North Tazewell — DOE

2451737 — Personal Banker — Richlands — DOE

2449971 — Mortgage Coordinator — Abingdon — DOE

2446942 — Field Mechanic — Bluefield — DOE

2446938 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE

2443637 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — DOE

2442086 — L. P. N. — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2441405 — Banker 11 — Bluefield — DOE

2439750 — Lab-Technician — Richlands — DOE

2439223 — Red Hat Miners — Richlands — DOE

2438896 — P/T Registrar, Patient Access — Richlands — DOE

2436628 — Occupational Therapist PRN Weekends — Richlands — DOE

2436573 — Registered Nurse, Skilled — Richlands — DOE

2436579 — Loan Review Manager — Bluefield — DOE

2434380 — Phlebotomist PRN — Richlands — DOE

2434142 — Registered Nurse — Richlands — DOE

2434142 — Office Coor. PRN Outpatient Rehab — Richlands — DOE

2433386 — Medical Office Specialist — Richlands — DOE

2433305 — Reg. Nurse Emergency Services — Richlands — DOE

2433036 — Food Service Worker — Richlands — DOE

2435224 — Physical Therapist PRN, Weekends — Richlands — DOE

2434243 — LPN, Dr. Santos — Richlands — DOE

2434102 — Reg. Nurse, Wound Care Center — Richlands — DOE

2432971 — Family Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2427779 — Mortgage Loan Originator — Bluefield VA — DOE

2427075 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield VA — DOE

2427473 — Care Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2423484 — Activities Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2421606 — Shop Worker — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr

2421640 — Carpenter/Laborer — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr

2420692 — Warehouse Associate — North Tazewell — DOE

2420366 — Help Desk Technician 1 — Bluefield — DOE

2419321 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE

2416416 — Business Development Officer — Tazewell — DOE

2415402 — CDL A/ Shop Employee — North Tazewell — $15.00 hr

2415494 — Welders — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2415381 — General Laborers — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2412929 — Maintenance & Repair Worker — Tazewell — DOE

2412047 — P/T Transit Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE

2382835 — Optometric Assistant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2380452 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2380454 — Fuser/Roustabout — Cedar Bluff-Radford — DOE

2374539 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — $10.58 hr

2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – P/T = PART TIME

STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

**************

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

