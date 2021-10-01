SWVA Employment Opportunities From the Richlands VEC – Sept. 30, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION—WAGE
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2487963 — Skilled Track Laborer — Vansant — DOE
2461549 — Nurse Practitioner (PRN) as needed — Vansant — DOE
2447685 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — DOE
2442347 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE
2430073 — OTR Truck Driver — Vansant — DOE
2414727 — P/T Store Driver — Grundy — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2461626 — Construction Management Intern — Castlewood — DOE
2488095 — Field Service Technician — Rosedale — DOE
2488012 — C.N.A Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2486778 — Customer Supply Chain Support — Lebanon — DOE
2486181 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE
2486450 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2463531 — Relationship Banker — Abingdon — DOE
2461999 — Asphalt (HMA) Intern — Castlewood — DOE
2462086 — General, Human Resources — Lebanon — DOE
2459894 — Delivery Driver — Lebanon — DOE
2449016 — Branch Manager — Honaker — DOE
2448546 — P.C.A. — Lebanon — DOE
2443393 — Heavy Equipment Operator — Castlewood — DOE
2433184 — General Laborer/Flagger — Swords Creek — DOE
2427346 — P/T Victim Witness Assistance — Lebanon — $11.00
2427456 — TDEC (The Data Entry Clerk) — Lebanon — $10.25
2425563 — Accountant — Honaker — DOE
2414255 — Plant Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2412974 — Registered Medication Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2412941 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2412933 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2487983 — Staff Accountant — Richlands — DOE
2486744 — Painter — Tazewell — DOE
2486764 — Welder — Tazewell — DOE
2486844 — Financial Assistance — Richlands — DOE
2460627 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE
2458167 — Equipment Operators-Black Hat — Richlands — DOE
2456477 — Merchandiser — Richlands — $12.00 hr
2452295 — CDL Truck Driver, Local — Richlands — DOE
2452201 — P/T Bus Driver — Tazewell — $75.00 per day
2451926 — F/T & PT Board Cert. Behavioral Analyst — Tazewell — DOE
2451776 — Personal Banker — North Tazewell — DOE
2451737 — Personal Banker — Richlands — DOE
2449971 — Mortgage Coordinator — Abingdon — DOE
2446942 — Field Mechanic — Bluefield — DOE
2446938 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2443637 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — DOE
2442086 — L. P. N. — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2441405 — Banker 11 — Bluefield — DOE
2439750 — Lab-Technician — Richlands — DOE
2439223 — Red Hat Miners — Richlands — DOE
2438896 — P/T Registrar, Patient Access — Richlands — DOE
2436628 — Occupational Therapist PRN Weekends — Richlands — DOE
2436573 — Registered Nurse, Skilled — Richlands — DOE
2436579 — Loan Review Manager — Bluefield — DOE
2434380 — Phlebotomist PRN — Richlands — DOE
2434142 — Registered Nurse — Richlands — DOE
2434142 — Office Coor. PRN Outpatient Rehab — Richlands — DOE
2433386 — Medical Office Specialist — Richlands — DOE
2433305 — Reg. Nurse Emergency Services — Richlands — DOE
2433036 — Food Service Worker — Richlands — DOE
2435224 — Physical Therapist PRN, Weekends — Richlands — DOE
2434243 — LPN, Dr. Santos — Richlands — DOE
2434102 — Reg. Nurse, Wound Care Center — Richlands — DOE
2432971 — Family Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2427779 — Mortgage Loan Originator — Bluefield VA — DOE
2427075 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield VA — DOE
2427473 — Care Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2423484 — Activities Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2421606 — Shop Worker — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2421640 — Carpenter/Laborer — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2420692 — Warehouse Associate — North Tazewell — DOE
2420366 — Help Desk Technician 1 — Bluefield — DOE
2419321 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2416416 — Business Development Officer — Tazewell — DOE
2415402 — CDL A/ Shop Employee — North Tazewell — $15.00 hr
2415494 — Welders — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2415381 — General Laborers — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2412929 — Maintenance & Repair Worker — Tazewell — DOE
2412047 — P/T Transit Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE
2382835 — Optometric Assistant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2380452 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2380454 — Fuser/Roustabout — Cedar Bluff-Radford — DOE
2374539 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — $10.58 hr
2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – P/T = PART TIME
STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.
