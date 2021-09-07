FOR SALE — 2 Temple Hill Cemetery Plots

FOR SALE two (2) cemetery plots in the Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. They are in one of the oldest sections, opened in 1935. No more spaces are for sale in this section by the Cemetery. Located in Section 21, Plots 140B, 1 and 2. Included are 2 Spaces, 2 Concrete Vaults, 2 Interment Fees (Opening and Closing of burial site). Price is $3,500 per space or $7,000 for both. Both must be kept together in sale. Please call Carol Fraley Laferty @ 606-780-0087 (Kentucky number).

RECENT PHOTO OF ACTUAL PLOTS (ABOVE)

SATELLITE VIEW OF GARDEN 1, LOT 140B, SITES 1 & 2 (ABOVE)

DIAGRAM OF SECTION WHERE PLOTS ARE LOCATED (ABOVE)

