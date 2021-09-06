Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Sept. 3, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2416156 — P/T Merchandizer/Stocker — Grundy — DOE
2414727 — P/T Store Driver — Grundy — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2405133 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2433184 — General Laborer/Flagger — Swords Creek — DOE
2427225 — Work from Home Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE
2427346 — P/T Victim Witness Assistance — Lebanon — $11.00
2427456 — TDEC (The Data Entry Clerk) — Lebanon — $10.25
2427024 — Call Center Representative — Lebanon — DOE
2426613 — Remote Call Center Representative — Lebanon — DOE
2425563 — New Peoples Bank — Honaker — DOE
2414255 — Plant Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2412974 — Registered Medication Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2412941 — Direct Care Aid — Lebanon — DOE
2412933 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE
2409415 — CNA Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2408784 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2408464 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2378613 — Call Center Rep — Lebanon — DOE
2333942 — RN – Home Health – PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2441405 — Banker 11 — Bluefield — DOE
2439750 — Lab-Technician — Richlands — DOE
2439223 — Red Hat Miners — Richlands — DOE
2439217 — Equipment Operators-Black Hat — Richlands — DOE
2438896 — P/T Registrar, Patient Access — Richlands — DOE
2436628 — Occupational Therapist PRN (Weekends) — Richlands — DOE
2436573 — Registered Nurse, Skilled — Richlands — DOE
2436579 — Loan Review Manager — Bluefield — DOE
2434380 — Phlebotomist PRN — Richlands — DOE
2434142 — Registered Nurse — Richlands — DOE
2434142 — Office Coordinator PRN, Outpatient Rehab — Richlands — DOE
2433386 — Medical Office Specialist — Richlands — DOE
2433305 — Reg. Nurse Emergency Services — Richlands — DOE
2433036 — Food Service Worker — Richlands — DOE
2435224 — Physical Therapist PRN (Weekends) — Richlands — DOE
2434243 — LPN, Dr. Santos — Richlands — DOE
2434102 — Reg. Nurse, Wound Care Center — Richlands — DOE
2432971 — Family Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2427621 — Education Director — Tazewell — DOE
2427779 — Mortgage Loan Originator — Bluefield VA — DOE
2427075 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield VA — DOE
2427473 — Care Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2423484 — Activities Coordinator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2421606 — Shop Worker — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2421640 — Carpenter/Laborer — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2420692 — Warehouse Associate — North Tazewell — DOE
2420366 — Help Desk Technician 1 — Bluefield — DOE
2417001 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2419321 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2416416 — Business Development Officer — Tazewell — DOE
2415402 — CDL A/ Shop Employee — North Tazewell — $15.00 hr
2415494 — Welders — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2415381 — General Laborers — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2412929 — Maintenance & Repair Worker — Tazewell — DOE
2412047 — P/T Transit Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2406455 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2406452 — CDL A Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2407037 — Internal Audit Director — Bluefield — DOE
2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE
2382835 — Optometric Assistant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2380447 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — $12.50-$17.00 hr
2380452 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2380454 — Fuser/Roustabout — Cedar Bluff/Radford — DOE
2380568 — Warehouse Laborer — Tazewell — DOE
2378318 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2378288 — Xpress Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2375246 — ACH Clerk — Bluefield — DOE
2374559 — Board Certified Behavior Analyst — Tazewell — DOE
2374539 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — $10.58 hr
2374084 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE
2357482 — LPN — Tazewell — DOE
2356569 — Construction Foreman — Richlands — $850.00 to $1900.00 per week
2356547 — Flooring Installer — Richlands — $493.00 to $850.00 per week
2355535 — Financial Assistant — Bluefield, WV — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME
STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.