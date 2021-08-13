SWVA Employment Opportunities From the Norton & Richlands Offices of the VEC – Aug. 12, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.
The following jobs are available through Virginia Employment Commission at Norton:
2418812 — Customer Service Representative — Norton, Va
2415779 — Plant Office Administrator — Big Stone Gap, Va
2413883 — Housekeeper — Big Stone Gap, Va
2414126 — Claims Coordinator — Norton, Va
2412850 — Pretrial Officer — Haysi, Va
2409410 — LPN – Home Health – PRN — Gate City, Va
2409420 — CNA – Home Health – PRN — Clintwood, Va
2409425 — CNA – Home Health – Wise – PRN — Wise, Va
2408284 — Sr. Financial Reporting & Cost Accountant — Duffield, Va
For more details on these and other current job orders, visit the Virginia Workforce Connection website, www.vawc.virginia.gov, or send an email to Norton@ vec.virginia.gov, or call 276-437-0166.
The following jobs are available through the Virginia Employment Commission at Richlands:
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2416156 — P/T Merchandiser/Stocker — Grundy — DOE
2414727 — P/T Store Driver — Grundy — DOE
2406737 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE
2374502 — Data Entry/Proof Operator — Grundy — $11.00- $12.50 hr.
2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2405133 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2421250 — RN Home Health, PRN — Lebanon DOE
2419779 — P/T Field Service Rep. — Lebanon — DOE
2414255 — Plant Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2412974 — Registered Medication Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2412941 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2412933 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE
2409415 — CNA Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2408784 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2408464 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2378613 — Call Center Rep — Lebanon — DOE
2340666 — LPN, Home Health — Lebanon — $38k-$50k yearly
2333942 — RN Home Health, PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00 hr.
2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50 hr.
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2421606 — Shop Worker — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2421640 — Carpenter/Laborer — Tazewell — $10.00-$15.00 hr
2420692 — Warehouse Associate — North Tazewell — DOE
2420366 — Help Desk Technician 1 — Bluefield — DOE
2419321 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2416416 — Business Development Officer — Tazewell — DOE
2415402 — CDL A/ Shop Employee — North Tazewell — $15.00 hr
2415494 — Welders — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2415381 — General Laborers — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2414845 — Behavioral Technician — Tazewell — DOE
2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2412929 — Maintenance & Repair Worker — Tazewell — DOE
2412020 — RN/PCA Supervisor — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2412047 — P/T Transit Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2406455 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2406452 — CDL A Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2407037 — Internal Audit Director — Bluefield — DOE
2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE
2382835 — Optometric Assistant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2380447 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — $12.50-$17.00 hr
2380452 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2380454 — Fuser/Roustabout — Cedar Bluff-Radford — DOE
2380568 — Warehouse Laborer — Tazewell — DOE
2378318 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2378288 — Xpress Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2375246 — ACH Clerk — Bluefield — DOE
2374559 — Board Certified Behavior Analyst — Tazewell — DOE
2374539 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — $10.58 hr
2374084 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2372935 — Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $17.00 hr.
2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE
2357482 — LPN — Tazewell — DOE
2357246 — Radiology Technologist — Bluefield — DOE
2356569 — Construction Foreman — Richlands $850-$1900 weekly
2356547 — Flooring Installer — Richlands — $493-$850 weekly
2355535 — Financial Assistant — Bluefield, WV — DOE
2345784 — Coal Miner-Red Hat — Richlands — DOE
2345772 — Equipment Operator Black Hat — Richlands — DOE
2343723 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE
2340713 — P/T Flex Associate — Pounding Mill — DOE
2339661 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly
2337593 — Aerial Construction Foreman — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322794 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME
STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
