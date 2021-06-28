Scenes from the Crooked Road Rod Run Car Show 2021 – In Beautiful St. Paul, VA

Pictured above, Clell Farmer with his magnificent 1960 Chevrolet Impala convertible and the “Best In Show” trophy he received. The Impala got lots of attention – especially from youngsters.

In the photo below, David Glass, president of the Crooked Road Cruisers, congratulates Clell Farmer on his “Best in Show” award.

Billy Hillman of the Crooked Road Cruisers (below) did his part to make Saturday’s event a success.

(Below) Did you own a vehicle those pictured here? If so, leave a comment.

Pictured below, Roy Castle posing beside his custom Crosley Hot Shot which features a plywood body Roy built back in the 1950’s. The little car, like its personable owner, is truly “one of a kind.”

Pictured below, announcer and DJ for the car show was Benny Mays (at right) assisted by his son, Alex Mays. Together, they kept things lively with commentary and a great selection of tunes.

Though the fire department vehicles you see below were not part of the show, they were attracting a lot of attention from those in attendance – especially children. First responders from both St. Paul and Dante were on hand to help ensure the safety of everyone present.

The Corvette pictured above belonged to the late Wayne Dingus, and this year’s show was a memorial to him.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

