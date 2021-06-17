Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – June 17, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2325831 — Auto Parts Specialist — Oakwood — $11.27-$18.09

2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE

2317006 — CDL A Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE

2317011 — CDL B Dump Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE

2315745 — Sewing Machine Mechanic — Honaker — DOE

2308665 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — $11-.00-$11.50

2306728 — Van Drivers – Weller — Grundy — $9.50

2303394 — Receptionist — Grundy — DOE

2301203 — Biscuit Maker — Grundy — $9.50

2300389 — Cashier – Hardees — Grundy — $9.50

2299332 — P/T Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE

2299623 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE

2282236 — Shipping & Receiving Clerk — Honaker — DOE

2280908 — Underground Scoop Operator — Hurley — $22.00

2280916 — Underground Electrician — Hurley — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2336606 — Deputy Sheriff — Lebanon — $30k — yearly

2333942 — RN – Home Health (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE

2329451 — IS Support Technician — Honaker — $10.16-$20.15

2327684 — AD/DW Case Manger — Lebanon — $35k yearly

2327702 — Youth Case Manager — Lebanon — $35k yearly

2323941 — CNA – Home Health – Lebanon (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE

2321629 — Reg. Med. Aide (RMA)/Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) — Castlewood — $10.00-$17.00

2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE

2320859 — Relationship Banker — Lebanon — DOE

2319337 — Laborer — Castlewood — DOE

2319329 — Mill Operator — Castlewood — DOE

2319346 — Bagger — Castlewood — DOE

2316964 — Machine Maintenance Tech — Lebanon — DOE

2316998 — Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2311738 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE

2310521 — Welder — Cleveland — $23.48

2308451 — Phlebotomist II — Lebanon — DOE

2304606 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.70

2301340 — Deputy Clerk — Lebanon — DOE

2301534 — Biscuit Maker — Lebanon — $9.50-$10.00

2295699 — Account Manager – MSS — Cleveland — DOE

2282889 — Cashier — Lebanon — DOE

2279719 — Receptionist — Honaker — DOE

2279721 — Phlebotomist — Honaker — DOE

2279744 — General Laborers — Lebanon — $12.00

2279021 — Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health — Lebanon — DOE

2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00

2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2337593 — Aerial Construction Foreman — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2335362 — Behavior Technician — Tazewell — DOE

2329228 — CDL Truck Driver (Class A) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2326522 — Security Guard — Richlands — $9.50

2325850 — Accounting/Data Entry Clerk — Tazewell — $23k-$26k yearly

2324746 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$25.00

2324453 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly

2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322794 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2320062 — VA Certified EMS Providers — Tazewell — $13.50-$17.50

2317817 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $11.75

2311463 — Customer Service Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE

2309576 — P/T Bank Teller — Tazewell — DOE

2308350 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Technician — Bluefield — DOE

2308459 — Line Finder/Locator Cedar Bluff — $12.00-$14.50

2306714 — Van Drivers — Richlands — $9.50

2304572 — P/T Clerk/Receptionist — Richlands — $9.50

2303468 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield DOE

2302053 — Driver CDL Class A — Bluefield — DOE

2302111 — Pharmacy Technician (Pharmacy Tech) — Richlands — $12.00-$13.14

2302439 — Mechanic — Richlands — DOE

2301195 — Biscuit Maker — Tazewell — $9.50-$10.00

2301498 — Biscuit Maker — Richlands — $9.50-$10.00

2301557 — Biscuit Maker — Bluefield — $9.50-$10.00

2300360 — Cashier — Tazewell — $9.50-$10.00

2300463 — Cashier — Bluefield — $9.50-$10.00

2300690 — Biscuit Maker — Claypool Hill — $9.50-$10.00

2295309 — Lube Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE

2295312 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill DOE

2295325 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2294426 — Janitor/Cleaner — Richlands — $8.00

2294497 — Masonry Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $9.00

2249343 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME

