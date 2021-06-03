Russell County Public Library to offer Automatic Renewal, Effective June 14, 2021

Russell County Public Library (RCPL) will enable Automatic Renewal June 14, 2021, so patrons no longer need to worry about overdue books or other materials. Material will automatically renew (up to twice) as long as there is not a request or hold on it.

Patrons may also opt for text messages to inform them when material is available for them at the library and when the material is due. The text message option is just right for our 24/7 world, just like our 24/7 pickup lockers at both locations. Just call or stop by the library and make sure your mobile phone number and carrier are correctly listed on your account.

We know that life happens sometimes and it can be difficult to return items on time, so we don’t want worry over overdue materials to discourage patrons from the invaluable free technology, literacy, and lifelong learning resources that our libraries offer.

How does it work?

Automatic Renewal

When material is automatically renewed, patrons receive notification of items renewed and new due date via email or text message. If material cannot be renewed (it has a hold, renewal limit met, etc.), patrons are notified and an overdue notice is generated.

Due Dates

Every item checked out will still have a due date. Please remember that someone else may be waiting for an item, so bring it back on time. You will be receiving more frequent reminders about overdue materials. If someone else has placed a hold on an item, it will not be automatically renewed.

Blocked Accounts

Once your card reaches a total of 10 overdue items, or if any item has been out more than 6 weeks, your library account will be blocked. When that happens, you will not be able to check out more items or access certain digital content until the overdue items are returned. You will be billed for items after 90 days.

