Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – April 30, 2021

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2282236 — Shipping & Receiving Clerk — Honaker — DOE
2280908 — Underground Scoop Operator — Hurley — $22.00
2280916 — Underground Electrician — Hurley — DOE
2281271 — Driller Assistant — Vansant — $12.50
2275808 — Loan Operations Clerk — Grundy — $12.00-$15.00
2255301 — Teller/Universal Banker — Grundy — $10.00
2245412 — Entry Level Clerk — Grundy — DOE
2230743 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE
2219612 — Industrial Sewing Machine Operator — Honaker — DOE
2216467 — Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2295699 — Account Manager – MSS — Cleveland — DOE
2283459 — Customer Service Representative — Lebanon — DOE
2282889 — Crew Member — Lebanon — DOE
2279715 — Billing Assistant — Honaker — $8.50-$9.50
2279719 — Receptionist — Honaker — DOE
2279721 — Phlebotomist — Honaker — DOE
2279744 — General Laborers — Lebanon — $12.00
2279021 — Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health — Lebanon — DOE
2264762 — Utility Operator/Maintenance Tech — Castlewood — DOE
2263803 — General Clerk I — Lebanon — DOE
2258543 — Registered Nurse (PRN) — Lebanon — $8k-$82k yearly
2255863 — Lab Technician — Castlewood — $22k-$25k yearly
2252256 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE
2251128 — Data Entry Clerk — Lebanon — $10.25
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00
2248782 — Equipment Operator — Castlewood — $23k-$35, yearly
2249428 — Certified Nursing Assistant (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE
2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50
2247681 — CDL Class A or B Truck Driver — Lebanon — DOE
2247687 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE
2247698 — Carpenter — Lebanon — DOE
2246940 — Concrete Finisher — Lebanon — DOE
2244057 — Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2227701 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
2226473 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2225587 — Rep PS II (Phleb) — Lebanon — DOE
2225728 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — DOE
2223112 — General Laborer — Tazewell — DOE
2223132 — Truck Driver CDL-A & B — Tazewell — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2296878 — Behavioral Technician — Tazewell — DOE
2295309 — Lube Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2295312 — Service Technician — Pounding Mill — DOE
2295325 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2294426 — Janitor and Cleaner — Richlands — $8.00
2294497 — Masonry Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $9.00
2282949 — Support Services Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2283407 — Technician Medical I — Tazewell — DOE
2281276 — Teller/Universal Banker — Richlands — $10.00
2276903 — Flex Associate, P/T — Bluefield — DOE
2276908 — Flex Associate, P/T — Pounding Mill — DOE
2275916 — Commercial Drivers License Driver (CDL) — Richlands — DOE
2275954 — Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2275962 — Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2275971 — Registered Nurse (RN) Cedar Bluff DOE
2262358 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2262608 — Production Worker — Pounding Mill — $9.78-$11.79
2262486 — PACE Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2262361 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23
2262475 — Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — $22.14
2260711 — HVAC/Plumber — Pounding Mill – DOE
2260872 — Laborer — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.00
2260876 — Laborer — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.00
2261656 — Truck Driver, CDL Class A — Bluefield — DOE
2257858 — Assembler — Pounding Mill — DOE
2257866 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE
2256111 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2254255 — Mill Worker — North Tazewell — $7.25
2253451 — Production Worker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2250839 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Technician — Bluefield — DOE
2249768 — Level I Maintenance Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2248999 — Commercial Drivers License Driver(CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2249003 — Warehouse Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2249343 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2247752 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$13.00
2246727 — Laborer — North Tazewell — DOE
2244286 — Truck Driver (Class A Commercial Driver) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2227068 — Customer Service Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE
2226188 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2224145 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224147 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224149 — Housekeeping Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224151 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224155 — Houseman — Pounding Mill — DOE
2223073 — Medical Receptionist/Billing Clerk — Richlands — DOE
2223028 — Bus Driver — Tazewell — DOE
2222300 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2220260 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE
2219005 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2218245 — Shop Laborer/Driver — Red Ash — DOE
2216296 — Laborer — Pounding Mill — $10.00
2176352 — Truck Driver North — Tazewell — DOE
2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE
2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — DOE
