Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – April 23, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

1928 FRONT STREET

RICHLANDS, VA 24641

PHONE: 276-963-2660

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2282236 — Shipping & Receiving Clerk — Honaker — DOE

2280908 — Underground Scoop Operator — Hurley — $22.00

2280916 — Underground Electrician — Hurley — DOE

2281271 — Driller Assistant — Vansant — $12.50

2278846 — Van Drivers – Weller — Grundy — DOE

2275808 — Loan Operations Clerk — Grundy — $12.00-$15.00

2255301 — Teller/Universal Banker — Grundy — $10.00

2245412 — Entry Level Clerk — Grundy — DOE

2230743 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE

2219612 — Industrial Sewing Machine Operator — Honaker — DOE

2216467 — Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2279715 — Billing Assistant — Honaker — $8.50-$9.50

2279719 — Receptionist — Honaker — DOE

2279721 — Phlebotomist — Honaker — DOE

2279744 — General Laborers — Lebanon — $12.00

2279021 — Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health — Lebanon — DOE

2264762 — Utility Operator/Maintenance Tech — Castlewood — DOE

2263803 — General Clerk I — Lebanon — DOE

2258543 — Registered Nurse (PRN) — Lebanon — $8k-$82k yearly

2255863 — Lab Technician — Castlewood — $22k-$25k yearly

2252256 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE

2251128 — Data Entry Clerk — Lebanon — $10.25

2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00

2248782 — Equipment Operator — Castlewood — $23k-$35, yearly

2249428 — Certified Nursing Assistant (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE

2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50

2247681 — CDL Class A or B Truck Driver — Lebanon — DOE

2247687 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE

2247698 — Carpenter — Lebanon — DOE

2246940 — Concrete Finisher — Lebanon — DOE

2246214 — Off-Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE

2244057 — Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE

2227701 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE

2226473 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE

2225587 — Rep PS II (Phleb) — Lebanon — DOE

2225728 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — DOE

2223112 — General Laborer — Tazewell — DOE

2223132 — Truck Driver CDL-A & B — Tazewell DOE

2211611 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2281276 — Teller/Universal Banker — Richlands — $10.00

2279075 — Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE

2276903 — Flex Associate, P/T — Bluefield — DOE

2276908 — Flex Associate, P/T — Pounding Mill — DOE

2275916 —Commercial Drivers License Driver (CDL) — Richlands — DOE

2275954 — LPN —Cedar Bluff —DOE

2275962 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2275971 — Registered Nurse (RN) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2262358 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2262608 — Production Worker — Pounding Mill — $9.78-$11.79

2262486 — PACE Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2262361 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23

2262475 — Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — $22.14

2260698 —Behavioral Technician — Tazewell — DOE

2260711 — HVAC/Plumber — Pounding Mill — DOE

2260872 — Laborer — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.00

2260876 — Laborer — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.00

2261656 — Truck Driver, CDL Class A — Bluefield — DOE

2257858 — Assembler — Pounding Mill — DOE

2257866 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE

2256111 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00

2254255 — Mill Worker — North Tazewell — $7.25

2253451 — Production Worker — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2250839 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Technician — Bluefield — DOE

2249768 — Level I Maintenance Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2248999 — Commercial Drivers License Driver (CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2249003 — Warehouse Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2249343 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2247752 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$13.00

2247761 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2246727 — Laborer — North Tazewell — DOE

2246109 — Bank Teller — Richlands — DOE

2244286 — Class A CDL Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2227068 — Customer Service Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE

2226188 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2226834 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75

2224145 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224147 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224149 — Housekeeping Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224151 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224155 — Houseman — Pounding Mill — DOE

2223073 — Medical Receptionist/Billing Clerk — Richlands — DOE

2223028 — Bus Driver — Tazewell — DOE

2222300 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2220260 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE

2219005 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2218245 — Shop Laborer & Driver — Red Ash — DOE

2216296 — Laborer — Pounding Mill — $10.00

2196036 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE

2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

Federal Jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

***************

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

