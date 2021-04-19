Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – April 16, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

1928 FRONT STREET

RICHLANDS, VA 24641

PHONE: 276-963-2660

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2255301 — Teller — Grundy — $10.00

2254279 — Driver/Technician – Medical — Vansant — DOE

2248421 — Brick & Block Mason — Oakwood — $22.46-$26.06

2248426 — Laborer — Oakwood — $15.24-$18.14

2245412 — Entry Level Clerk — Grundy — DOE

2230743 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE

2219612 — Industrial Sewing Machine Operator — Honaker — DOE

2216467 — Merchandiser, P/T

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2263803 — General Clerk I — Lebanon — DOE

2258543 — Registered Nurse PRN — Lebanon — $8k-$82k yearly

2255863 — Lab Technician — Castlewood — $22k-$25k yearly

2252256 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE

2251128 — Data Entry Clerk — Lebanon — $10.25

2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00

2248782 — Equipment Operator — Castlewood — $23k-$35, a year

2249422 — Licensed Practical Nurse (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE

2249428 — Certified Nursing Assistant (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE

2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50

2247681 — CDL Class A or B Truck Driver — Lebanon — DOE

2247687 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE

2247698 — Carpenter — Lebanon — DOE

2246940 — Concrete Finisher — Lebanon — DOE

2246214 — Off-Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE

2244057 — Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE

2227701 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE

2227461 — Licensed Practical Nurse — Lebanon — DOE

2226473 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE

2225587 — Rep PS II (Phleb) — Lebanon — DOE

2225728 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon —DOE

2223112 — General Laborer — Tazewell — DOE

2223132 — Truck Driver CDL-A & B — Tazewell — DOE

2211611 — Truck Driver

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2254255 — Mill Worker — North Tazewell — $7.25

2253451 — Production Worker — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2250839 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Tech. — Bluefield — DOE

2249768 — Level I Maintenance Tech. — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2248999 — Commercial Drivers License Driver (CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2249003 — Warehouse Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2249343 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2248071 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly

2247752 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$13.00

2247761 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2246727 — Laborer — North Tazewell — DOE

2246109 — Bank Teller — Richlands — DOE

2244286 — Class A CDL Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2227068 — Customer Service Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE

2226188 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2226834 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75

2225258 — Janitor & Cleaner — Richlands — $8.00

2224145 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224147 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224149 — Housekeeping Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224151 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill DOE

2224155 — Houseman — Pounding Mill — DOE

2223073 — Medical Receptionist/Billing Clerk — Richlands — DOE

2223028 — Bus Driver — Tazewell — DOE

2222158 — Janitor & Cleaner— Richlands — DOE

2222300 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2220260 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE

2219005 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2218245 — Shop Laborer & Driver — Red Ash — DOE

2216296 — Laborer — Pounding Mill — $10.00

2199569 — Car Wash Attendant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00

2198679 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2198878 — Garden Center Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — DOE

2196036 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

2176352 —Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE

2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — DOE

2155815 — Team Assembler

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management's employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

Federal Jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government's official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

***************

