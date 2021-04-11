Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – April 9, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
1928 FRONT STREET
RICHLANDS, VA 24641
PHONE: 276-963-2660
AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2255301 — Teller Grundy — $10.00
2254279 — Driver / Technician – Medical — Vansant — DOE
2248421 — Brick/Block Mason — Oakwood — $22.46-$26.06
2248426 — Laborer — Oakwood — $15.24-$18.14
2245412 — Entry Level Clerk — Grundy — DOE
2230743 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE
2216467 — Part Time Merchandiser
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2255863 — Lab Technician — Castlewood — $22k-$25k yearly
2252256 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00
2248782 — Equipment Operator — Castlewood — $23k-$35k yearly
2249422 — Lic. Practical Nurse (PRN) — Lebanon — DOE
2249428 — Cert. Nursing Assistant — (PRN) Lebanon — DOE
2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50
2247681 — CDL Class A or B Truck Driver — Lebanon — DOE
2247687 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE
2247698 — Carpenter — Lebanon — DOE
2246940 — Concrete Finisher — Lebanon — DOE
2246214 — Off-Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE
2244057 — Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2227701 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
2227461 — Licensed Practical Nurse — Lebanon — DOE
2226473 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2225587 — Rep PS II (Phleb) — Lebanon — DOE
2225728 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — DOE
2219493 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-$82k yearly
2211611 — Truck Driver
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2254255 — Mill Worker — North Tazewell — $7.25
2223132 — Truck Driver CDL-A & B — Tazewell — DOE
2223112 — General Laborer — Tazewell — DOE
2253451 — Production Worker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2250839 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Tech. — Bluefield — DOE
2250965 — Truck Driver, CDL Class A — Bluefield — DOE
2249768 — Level I Maintenance Tech. — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2248999 — CDL Driver (Commercial Drivers License Driver) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2249003 — Warehouse Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2249343 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2248071 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly
2247752 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$13.00
2247761 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE
2246727 — Laborer — North Tazewell — DOE
2246109 — Bank Teller — Richlands — DOE
2244286 — Class A CDL Truck Driver (Class A Commercial Driver) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2227068 — Customer Service Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE
2226188 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2226834 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75
2225258 — Janitor and Cleaner — Richlands — $8.00
2224145 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224147 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224149 — Housekeeping Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224151 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224155 — Houseman — Pounding Mill — DOE
2223028 — Bus Driver — Tazewell — DOE
2223073 — Medical Receptionst/Billing Clerk — Richlands — DOE
2222300 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2220260 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE
2219005 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2218245 — Shop Laborer/Driver — Red Ash — DOE
2217272 — Medicaid Eligibility Advocate — Richlands — DOE
2216296 — Laborer — Pounding Mill — $10.00
2199569 — Car Wash Attendant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00
2198679 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2198878 — Garden Center Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — DOE
2196036 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
2182657 — Pharmacy Technician — Cedar Bluff — $11.00-$15.00
2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE
2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME
State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
Federal Jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.
***************