Volunteer Campground Host Opportunities

In Clinch Ranger District, George Washington & Jefferson National Forests

Norton, VA 03-18-21 —The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is currently seeking applicants for Volunteer Campground Host positions located on the Clinch Ranger District in far Southwest Virginia. Host opportunities are available at Bark Camp Campground in Scott County, VA, Cave Springs Campground in Lee County, VA, and High Knob Recreation Area in Wise County, VA .

Bark Camp Campground is a 20-site campground (with some electric hookups, a small cabin, and flush toilets and showers) located near Coeburn, Virginia. The Bark Camp Recreation Area, situated on a 45 acre stocked lake surrounded by mountains, includes a three mile shoreline trail and an open air amphitheater. Volunteers Hosts are needed from May through September.

Cave Springs is a 37-site campground nestled on the edge of the Stone Mountain Wilderness. The campground features flush toilets, showers, a wildlife viewing pond and trails for hiking. Cave Springs Campground is just 15 minutes from Pennington Gap, VA, and 20 minutes from Big Stone Gap, VA. Volunteer Hosts are needed from May through September.

The High Knob Recreation Area, located near Norton, VA, includes a 13-site campground designed for smaller camping trailers and tents. This popular location offers cooler summer temperatures due to its higher mountain elevation. The recreation area features a stocked 4-acre lake with a swim beach, an amphitheater, bathhouses with hot showers, and access to trails. Volunteer Hosts are needed from July through September.

The Campground Host duties include cleaning the facilities, undertaking general grounds maintenance and providing information to campers. All materials and equipment needed for the care of the facility are provided, though the host(s) will need to furnish their own camper and other camping equipment except at High Knob Recreation Area where a host cabin is available. “This is an amazing opportunity to spend time in the beautiful outdoors of Southwest Virginia. The contributions of partners and volunteers are crucial to the continued operation of our Forest Service recreation sites,” stated Clinch District Ranger, Michelle Davalos.

Interested parties should contact the Clinch Ranger District Recreation Staff at 276-679-8370 or apply at https://www.volunteer.gov/s/volunteer-opportunity/a09t000000BErPP.

