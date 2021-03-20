Key Bills Signed Into Law This Week In Virginia

RICHMOND, VA MARCH 19 2021 — Newly-approved measures include modernization of public health funding, clean vehicle standards, removal of Byrd statue…

NOTE: For the full text of each bill, click the link that precedes its synopsis.

Expanded access to health care:

House Bill 1963, sponsored by Delegate Lamont Bagby, modernizes the funding mechanism for local health departments to increase support for public health needs, emergencies, and response efforts. Governor Northam spoke to this issue during his State of the Commonwealth speech in January, saying: “In 2021, we’re funding public health like its 1980…This is fundamentally inequitable and wrong…We’ll make sure the localities that need more resources get them, and no one will get less.”

Senate Bill 1205, sponsored by Senator George Barker, establishes programs to manage career fatigue and increase the wellbeing of health care providers and medical students. This measure is identical to House Bill 1913, sponsored by Delegate Patrick Hope.

Senate Bill 1227, sponsored by Senator Jennifer Boysko, allows Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control, increasing access to contraception for those who need it.

New laws related to equity and inclusion:

House Bill 2208, sponsored by Delegate Jay Jones, directs the Department of General Services to remove the statue of Harry Byrd, Sr. from Capitol Square. The former Virginia governor and longtime United States senator was an avid segregationist and the architect of “massive resistance,” a campaign to prevent public school desegregation in Virginia.

House Bill 1993, sponsored by Delegate Alex Askew, requires state agencies to establish and maintain a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic plan in coordination with the Governor’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This legislation codifies the Northam Administration’s first-in-the-nation ONE Virginia Plan.

House Bill 2130, sponsored by Delegate Alfonso Lopez, establishes the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board to advise the Governor on the economic, professional, cultural, educational, and governmental links between the Commonwealth and the LGBTQ+ community in Virginia.

House Bill 1854, sponsored by Delegate Rip Sullivan, authorizes Arlington County to rename Lee Highway, the county’s section of U.S. Route 29.

In support of families and small businesses:

House Bill 2206, sponsored by Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, expands eligibility for the Child Care Subsidy Program to ensure more families in Virginia have access to early childcare education.

House Bill 1879, sponsored by Delegate David Bulova, and Senate Bill 1299, sponsored by Senator John Bell, codify Governor Northam’s Executive Directive Ten and allow for delivery and take-out of alcoholic beverages until July 1, 2022. The legislation also directs the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to broadly study the issue and provide a report to the General Assembly by November 1, 2021.

Boosting the sale of electric vehicles:

House Bill 1965, sponsored by Delegate Lamont Bagby, helps reduce air pollution by requiring car manufactures to sell a certain percentage of electric or hybrid electric passenger cars. Transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas pollution in Virginia, and this measure is supported by both automobile dealers and the environmental community.

House Bill 2282, sponsored by Delegate Rip Sullivan, directs the State Corporation Commission to report on policy proposals that will increase the use of electric vehicles.

Increased access to voting:

House Bill 1968, sponsored by Delegate Lamont Bagby, allows localities to provide access to early voting on Sundays.

Senate Bill 1097, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, removes the requirement for a witness signature on absentee ballots during a declared public health emergency. This law also directs the Department of Elections to evaluate alternatives to witness signatures in verifying the integrity of absentee ballots.

Senate Bill 1239, sponsored by Senator John Bell, allows general registrars to contract with third-party vendors to ensure timely printing and distribution of absentee ballots.

Proposed changes to the following bills:

Governor Northam amended House Bill 2167, sponsored by Delegate Don Scott, which clarifies the research and notification processes required of the Virginia Parole Board. Governor Northam amended this legislation to move provisions of the law related to monthly reporting from July 1, 2022 to December 15, 2021.

Governor Northam also amended House Bill 2168, sponsored by Delegate Don Scott, to clarify that so-called “games of skill” will be prohibited beginning July 1, 2021.

The full list of approved legislation from the 2021 special session is available here.

*******************

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

