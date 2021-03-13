Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – March 12, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2197855 — Relationship Banker — Grundy — DOE

2185165 — NEMT Driver — Grundy — $10.00

2175978 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

2158649 — Non-Emergency Med. Transport. Driver — Grundy — DOE

2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25

2216467 — Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2197812 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE

2184577 — Bagger — Castlewood — DOE

2184583 — Maintenance Worker — Castlewood — DOE

2184589 — Laborer — Castlewood — DOE

2183679 — Regional Sales Manager, 2100004D — Lebanon — DOE

2177418 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

2177430 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2177436 — Licensed Med. Tech. — Lebanon — DOE

2176546 — Customer Service Rep. — Lebanon — $15.46-$17.30

2176009 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75

2175690 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75

2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med. Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon — DOE

2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly

2211611 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE

2210890 — Production Supervisor, 2nd Shift — Lebanon — DOE

2219493 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — 58k-82k yearly

2219612 — Industrial Sewing Machine Operator — Honaker — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2196036 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

2184561 — Mining Eng. Operations Assoc. — Bluefield — $43k-$64k yearly

2184570 — Dump Truck Driver — Bluefield — $33k-$53k yearly

2182657 — Pharmacy Tech. — Cedar Bluff — $11.00-$15.00

2179516 — Administrative Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE

2175726 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75

2176000 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75

2173922 — PACE Transportation Driver — Falls Mills — DOE

2173971 — Intake/Enrollment Coordinator — Falls Mills — $7.25

2173976 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2173998 — Transportation Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2173879 — Personal Care Aide/Receptionist — Falls Mills — $8.23

2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00

2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00

2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00

2152341 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE

2199569 — Car Wash Attendant — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2212009 — Maintenance Worker — Pounding Mill — $22k-$25 yearly

2211647 — Assembler I — Richlands — $13.50

2218485 — Medical Technologist II — Tazewell — DOE

2218245 — Shop Laborer and Driver — Red Ash — DOE

2216296 — Landscaper — Pounding Mill — $10.00

2224145 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224147 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224149 — Housekeeping — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224155 — Houseman — Pounding Mill — DOE

2224151 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2223028 — Bus Driver — Tazewell — $60 per day

2223112 — General Laborer — Tazewell — DOE

2223132 — Truck Driver CDL A & B — Tazewell — DOE

2223073 — Medical Receptionist — Richlands — DOE

2222158 — Janitor/Cleaner — Richlands — DOE

2222300 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2220260 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE

2219005 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE ——- P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

Federal Jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

