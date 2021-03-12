Health Wagon Hosts Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinics in Wise & Clintwood

WISE, VIRGINIA

The Health Wagon recently hosted their first drive-thru vaccination clinics, and weekly clilnics are now being planned. The Health Wagon has received the Modema vaccine from the Virginia Deartment of Health and in the past two weeks, 325 patients were vaccinated in both Wise and Clintwood.

The Health Wagon currently has a WAITING LIST. Persons ages 19 thru 64 with comorbidities (two or more diseases or medical conditions), preexisting health conditions, or any person above age 65 can be vaccinated on a first-come first-served basis. At this time, the vaccine supply is limited. Please call 276-328-8850 to be placed on the waiting list. You will be called for a drive-thru appointment as the vaccine becomes available.

Health Wagon President and CEO, Dr. Teresa Tyson, commented, “We are so blessed to begin receiving vaccines. Thank you, Virginia Department of Health, for helping our people. My mission is to save lives in Central Appalachia and these vaccines could not have come at a better time. Our process is to implement a drive-thru strategy with patients waiting 15 minutes before discharge to monitor any potential adverse reactions. We have effectively put 325 shots in arms in two weeks alone.”

Clinical Director, Dr. Paula Hill-Collins added, “A beloved 90-year-old highly-decorated veteran who served his country in three war waited in line for a COVID-19 vaccine shot on March 10 after months of not being able to receive one. It was truly an honor to take care of him and give back to a hero.”

For more information about being a patient in the clinic, or for more information about how you can help, please call the Health Wagon at 276-328-8850, or visit www.thehealthwagon.org. The Health Wagon is a nurse practitioner managed clinic that has been in existence since 1980 that provides free medical, dental, and vision health care services in Central Appalachia.

The Health Wagon is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. To contribute, please visit www.thehealthwagoorg/donate

