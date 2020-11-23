Richardsons Receive CVT 2020 Community Volunteer of the Year Award

© Jerry F. Couch 2020

ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, David Gregory and Jerry Couch presented the Clinch Valley Times 2020 Community Volunteer of the Year award to Rev. Kevin Richardson and his wife, Samantha Richardson LNP. The award was presented in recognition of the Richardson’s outstanding volunteer efforts in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

For those of you who don’t know, Samantha Richardson answered the call to go to New York City earlier this year to render medical assistance to COVID-19 patients. Though she is modest about what she did, it should be noted that even with her level of professional expertise, she was putting her health and life at risk on the firing line.

The same is true of Rev. Kevin Richardson whose volunteer efforts with local law enforcement, fire, and rescue organizations exposed him to COVID-19. Think about this then ask yourself “What have I done to help others?” and even more important, “What CAN I do to help others?”

In addition to their plaque, the Richardsons received a Jerry Couch chocolate layer cake and a gift certificate to one of St. Paul’s fine restaurants. Though this year’s award ceremony was more low-key than receptions for previous volunteers we have honored, we hope it was just as meaningful. These are serious times that remind us of our human connection and of the brevity and beauty of human life.

On Thursday, November 26, 2020 be thankful for what you have and those who are here to share it with you.

