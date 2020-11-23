Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Nov. 20, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2073944 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE

2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE

2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2109366 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2108986 — Plant Manager Lebanon — DOE

2108569 — Patient Care Manager — Lebanon — DOE

2108426 — Warehouse Associate (Part Time) — Lebanon — DOE

2106662 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — $7.25

2106556 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.11

2106651 — Licensed Medication Technician — Lebanon — DOE

2106659 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

2102959 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE

2098752 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.11

2078520 — Director of Music Lebanon — $26,000 — yearly

2075250 — Financial Services Lead — St. Paul DOE

2074136 — Class A Driver — Rosedale — DOE

2069643 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE

2067353 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.11

2064768 — Data Entry Operator — Lebanon — $10.25

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2108565 — Detailer -282193 — Pounding Mill —- $15.50

2108780 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE

2106114 — Customer Service Specialist (Seasonal) — North Tazewell — DOE

2105908 — Case Manager — Richlands — DOE

2104538 — Licensed Water Treatment Plant Op. — North Tazewell — DOE

2104602 — Program Asst. Environmental Services — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2104640 — Transportation Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2103053 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — DOE

2102648 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2100902 — Part-Time Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE

2099609 — Loan Review Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2098970 — Detention Officer — Tazewell — $32,578.00 yearly

2098059 — Teller/Universal Banker — Pounding Mill — $9.50

2097459 — Data Review Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2096769 — Shipping & Rec. Clerk/Parts Puller — Richlands — $11.00-$12.50

2095840 — Transit Driver (PT) — Tazewell Cedar Bluff — DOE

2094188 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2093217 — Merchandise Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2093377 — Water Treatment Plant — North Tazewell — DOE

2092792 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE

2080428 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2073910 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — $10.50-$12.50

2072398 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE

2070595 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2069749 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE

2065991 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2063246 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE

2021226 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23

1979953 — Marketing Phone Agent — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

